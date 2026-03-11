Global Baku Forum emerges as authoritative setup for international dialogue - Eldor Aripov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The Global Baku Forum has established itself over the years as an authoritative international platform for open dialogue on global security, sustainable development, and international cooperation, Eldor Aripov, Director of the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of Uzbekistan told Trend.

“Its distinctive feature is its multi-level format, which brings together current and former heads of state, representatives of international organizations, and the expert community. This makes it possible to ensure a synthesis of political vision and expert elaboration of solutions on key issues of the global agenda,” he said.

According to Aripov, Central Asia is objectively becoming an important link between East and West, as well as between North and South, however, the effectiveness of this connectivity depends on the level of development and coordination of the region’s transport infrastructure.

“We understand that the transit potential will have a synergistic effect only if infrastructure development is properly coordinated. In this context, Azerbaijan plays a special role, as due to its geographical position and developed transport infrastructure, it acts as a key bridge between Central Asia and Europe,” he noted.

He stressed that platforms such as the Global Baku Forum make it possible to discuss these issues in a broader international context, providing political support for infrastructure initiatives and creating a climate of trust for the implementation of long-term projects.

“The Forum is also important from the point of view of shaping a new architecture of international relations. In a world where fragmentation is increasing and trust is declining, formats in which medium-sized states can articulate their positions and participate in developing rules of interaction are becoming increasingly in demand,” Aripov said.

“For Central Asia, this is an opportunity to influence discussions on a wide range of issues—from regional security and sustainable development to climate agenda, water management, digitalization, and artificial intelligence. The ability of the region’s states to ensure long-term economic growth, technological modernization, and integration into global value chains depends on how these challenges are addressed,” he added.

Speaking about the current level of relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Aripov noted that cooperation between the two countries is at a historic high.

“If we consider Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations from a strategic perspective, it is necessary to ensure the transition from quantitative growth to a new quality of interaction. The increase in trade turnover and the number of joint enterprises is important; however, the next stage should be the creation of sustainable value chains capable of integrating our economies at a deeper level,” he delineated.

According to him, one of the key areas is the development of joint industrial zones and production clusters.

“We should speak not simply about placing enterprises but about forming integrated spaces with developed engineering, logistics, and digital infrastructure. Such zones can become growth points where investment, technology, and human capital are concentrated,” he noted.

Aripov also stressed the need to deepen production localization in the region.

“The strategic task is to form full-fledged production chains within the region, from raw materials to finished products with high added value. This increases resilience to external shocks, reduces dependence on global disruptions, and creates higher-quality jobs,” he said.

In addition, according to him, another important condition for further development is the creation of a stable and predictable regulatory environment, as well as coordination of foreign economic policy.

“In the context of global instability, joint entry into third-country markets becomes particularly important. By combining production capacities, transit potential, and investment resources, we will be able to form a coordinated model of external economic presence across a broader Eurasian space,” he concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel