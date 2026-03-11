A meeting was held with employees who were awarded the "Progress" (Tərəqqi) medal at AzerGold (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. A meeting was held with a group of "AzerGold" CJSC employees who were awarded the "Progress" medal. The event was organized in accordance with the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated February 23, 2026.

Chairman of the Executive Board, Zakir Ibrahimov, congratulated the employees who were awarded the state award on behalf of the team.

Zakir Ibrahimov mentioned that the award reflects the high value placed on individual achievements and the team's collective work. He noted that this recognition comes within the 10th anniversary of "AzerGold" CJSC's operations. The Chairman expressed his gratitude to the head of state on behalf of the team for the attention shown.

It was noted that this trust creates an important incentive for employees to continue their activities with greater determination.

The employees who received the state award expressed their gratitude to the head of state for the high attention and care shown to them. They emphasized that they would justify the trust shown and continue their activities with greater responsibility.

Finally, the employees were presented with "Progress" medals and certificates.