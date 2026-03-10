US may increase intensity of strikes on Iran by 20 times - Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The U.S. could increase the intensity of strikes on Iran by 20 times if Tehran blocks oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far," the publication says.

He also said that the US would attack "easily destroyable targets" and that Iran would then be "virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back."