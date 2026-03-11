OPEC projects steady growth in global oil demand for 2026-2027
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has projected a continued rise in global oil demand through 2027.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy