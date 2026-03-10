TRIPP to enhance economic integration from Central Asia to Europe and beyond - U.S. State Dept.

WASHINGTON, U.S., March 10. The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity will enhance the economic integration from Central Asia to Europe and beyond, said Reggie Singh, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy and Critical Minerals, U.S. Department of State, Trend's special corespondent reports.

He made the remarks during the U.S.-Azerbaijan Trade and Business Conference, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC).

“The U.S.-Azerbaijan relationship has changed in unimaginable ways. These changes were made possible by President Trump's historic August 8th peace summit with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, which resulted in a pathway to peace to end the intractable 30-year ArmeniaA-Azerbaijan conflict, opening a new era of stability, security, and prosperity in the South Caucus. One of the keys to unlocking peace was the establishment of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP). TRIPP is a revolutionary, one-of-a-kind project that will reconnect mainland Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan for the first time in decades, and it will restore long-closed regional trade routes in addition to enhancing economic integration and connectivity from Central Asia to Europe and beyond,” he said.

Singh noted that under the Charter on Strategic Partnership, the two countries jointly committed to enhancing bilateral cooperation on energy, connectivity, trade, and two-way investment.

“Topics will include AI and digital development and security and defense, among others. On energy, the Charter prioritizes collaboration with Azerbaijan and third countries on interconnector projects, diversifying supply routes, trip interconnections, civil nuclear cooperation, and mobilizing private sector investment in the oil, gas, and electricity sectors. As a model for future cooperation, the Charter specifically highlights our past work together helping implement ambitious projects. like the Southern Gas Corridor, a testament to what we can achieve when we work together,” he added.