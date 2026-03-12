Uzbekistan, Palestine discuss expanding agricultural cooperation

Photo: The Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 12. Uzbekistan and Palestine discussed expanding cooperation in the agricultural sector, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Agriculture.

The talks were held during a meeting between the Uzbek Minister of Agriculture, Ibrahim Abdurakhmonov, and the Ambassador of Palestine to Uzbekistan, Wail Ahmed Batrekhi, in Tashkent.

The sides exchanged views on strengthening existing ties and exploring new areas of collaboration.

The meeting also considered the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the ministries of agriculture of the two countries to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation in the agricultural sector.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s key agricultural exports to Palestine include dried fruits, fresh and processed vegetables, and non-alcoholic beverages.