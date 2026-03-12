Peace with Armenia is not only “on paper” - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. As I have also many times said, we achieved peace with Armenia not only on paper – though a peace deal was initialed and we adopted a joint declaration seven months ago – but we have peace on the ground, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 13th Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

Emphasizing that there are no longer shootings, victims, or casualties on shared borders, the head of state noted: “We lifted all the restrictions to transport goods to Armenia from different destinations. We even started trade with Armenia. We started to export critical oil products to them, thus demonstrating that we are committed to peace – not just long-lasting, but peace forever.”