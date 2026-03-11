Turkmenistan and CIS explore prospects for multilateral cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 11. Turkmenistan and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) discussed prospects for multilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The discussion took place during a meeting between CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev and Turkmenistan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Russia Esen Aydogdyev at the CIS Executive Committee in Moscow.

The sides also addressed key aspects of Turkmenistan’s chairmanship in the organization and highlighted Ashgabat’s contribution to strengthening constructive dialogue and expanding integration ties across the CIS space.

Lebedev expressed appreciation for the effective cooperation with the Turkmen side and emphasized the importance of continued interaction within the CIS framework.

The Commonwealth of Independent States was established in 1991 after the dissolution of the Soviet Union to promote regional cooperation in political, economic, and humanitarian spheres. The CIS Economic Council coordinates efforts to implement joint economic policies, develop transport and energy networks, and foster trade integration. The CIS chairmanship passed from Tajikistan to Turkmenistan on January 1, 2026.

Turkmenistan plans to use its chairmanship to strengthen regional security and trust, promote neutrality, and enhance diplomatic engagement, while advancing initiatives in economic development, transport, and energy cooperation, in line with the CIS Economic Development Strategy through 2030.

The country also intends to make efforts to convene the second Caspian Environmental Forum, dedicated to regional cooperation in the field of renewable energy sources and biodiversity conservation.