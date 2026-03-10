Georgian-Japanese Business Forum discusses development of Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The development of the Middle Corridor was discussed at the 2026 Georgian-Japanese Business Forum, Trend reports via the Japanese Embassy.

The forum was organized in Tbilisi by the Japanese Embassy in Georgia in partnership with the Georgian-Japanese Business Association and the Istanbul Office of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), with the support of leading business institutions.

The forum, themed "Japanese business in Georgia: A bridge to the Middle Corridor," brought together high-ranking government officials, as well as Japanese and Georgian businesses, to discuss opportunities for deepening cooperation in investment, renewable energy, green finance, infrastructure, and logistics.

"A Memorandum of Cooperation between the Embassy of Japan and the Georgian-Japanese Business Association was also signed during the event, marking an important step toward strengthening institutional and business ties.

Japanese Ambassador Hideki Ishizuka emphasized the relevance of the forum's theme and noted Georgia's key and growing role in the development of the Middle Corridor, particularly in logistics, transport, and humanitarian exchanges. He also mentioned the CA+JAD Tokyo Initiative, launched in December 2025, which is expected to promote regional connectivity and create new opportunities for Georgia," the statement reads.

The Embassy of Japan expressed its sincere gratitude to all supporters, partners, speakers, and participants whose contributions made the forum a success.

The Middle Corridor is a transport trade route passing through several countries in the region and connecting Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors.

The route begins in China, passes through Central Asia, then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land-based route that bypasses longer maritime paths, linking eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel