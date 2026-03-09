Kyrgyzstan, China discuss strengthening parliamentary and economic ties

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 9. Kyrgyzstan and China discussed strengthening interparliamentary and economic ties, Trend reports via the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

This issue was discussed during a meeting between the Speaker of the Kyrgyz Parliament, Marlen Mamataliev, and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Kyrgyzstan, Liu Jiangping, on March 9.

The parties assessed the existing dynamics of Kyrgyz-Chinese relations and engaged in a dialogue regarding the advancement of interparliamentary connections.



Mamataliyev underscored that fostering collaboration between the two historically adjacent nations is a key focus of Kyrgyzstan’s diplomatic strategy.

“We are ready to deepen interparliamentary interaction and strategic partnership,” he said.

The speaker noted that in recent years, Kyrgyz-Chinese relations have actively developed, with regular high-level visits. As an example, he mentioned three meetings between the heads of the two countries last year.

“As a result, we now see the construction of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway, which had stalled for many years. Agreements have also been reached on several joint investment projects,” Mamataliyev added, stressing the need for active continuation of this cooperation.

He also highlighted that one of Kyrgyzstan’s main goals is the development of trade and economic and cultural-humanitarian ties.

“Currently, the countries cooperate in many areas and work closely in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing. We have significant opportunities. We are interested in fully utilizing existing potential and successfully implementing the agreements reached,” he delineated.

In turn, Ambassador Liu Jiangping emphasized that China attaches special importance to its partnership with Kyrgyzstan, describing it as a “golden era” in bilateral relations. She conveyed greetings from Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, and congratulated Marlen Mamataliyev on his election as Speaker of the Kyrgyz Parliament.

“We see that since your election, you have initiated numerous reforms, with particular attention to digitalization policy. As an ambassador who has long worked with Kyrgyzstan, I am ready to continue the established friendly relations and closely cooperate with the Parliament under your leadership. There are many agreements between our states, and we need to implement them together,” she concluded.

The sides also discussed proposals to strengthen trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties and to advance investment projects.

