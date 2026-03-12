Azerbaijani oil prices surge to new heights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved up by $5.09, or 5.63%, on March 11 from the previous level, coming in at $95.43 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude grew by $5.07, or 5.87%, to $91.40 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went up by $4.06, or 7.64%, to $57.20 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $3.52, or 4%, to $91.46 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.