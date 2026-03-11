Azerbaijani FM discusses rising tensions in Middle East with UN representative (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan, who is visiting Azerbaijan to participate in the 13th Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting focused on various aspects and prospects of Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the UN, as well as regional and international issues. Discussions also addressed the situation in the Middle East and the impacts of ongoing conflicts on the global economy and trade.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on Azerbaijan’s initiatives in global and regional energy security, trade, investment, sustainable development, economic diversification, communication and transport projects.

Bayramov highlighted Azerbaijan’s policies to expand regional and global trade ties, enhance transport and logistics capacities, develop traditional and alternative energy projects, and improve international trade routes. He emphasized the importance of strengthening the country’s role as a transit and logistics hub and promoting cooperation within the framework of the Middle Corridor.

The discussion also covered concerns over rising tensions in the Middle East and the consequences of ongoing conflicts. Both sides shared their perspectives on these challenges and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

