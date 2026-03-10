WASHINGTON, U.S., March 10. GL Group to expand in U.S. in terms of oil field operations, said Gilbert Beuhler, Senior Vice-President for Technical Functions and International Operations, GL Group, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

He made the remarks during the U.S.-Azerbaijan Trade and Business Conference, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC).

“You should expect to see us shortly announcing our expansion in the U.S. in terms of oil field operations there. So we want to make sure that whatever we do, our foundation and core is Azerbaijan. But we want to make sure that our principles, standards, capabilities, everything we do will allow us to operate around the world. And a lot of what you'll see from us is focused exactly what we're talking about today, Azerbaijan and the U.S.,” he said.

Beuhler noted that what the company does in Azerbaijan for the last several years, is take existing fields that have been developed for decades and look for ways to transform and optimize those fields - operational efficiency, well efficiency, cost discipline.

“And the cornerstone of that is new technology. This isn't inventing new technology. This is not directly R&D. This is not technology transfer. So if we look at what we're doing in Azerbaijan today, the foundation of it is taking technology that was developed successfully in the United States and transforming it to Azerbaijan,” he added.