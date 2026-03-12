Iran targets U.S. Marshall Islands-flagged ship in Strait of Hormuz, IRGC says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The US Marshall Islands-flagged ship Safe Sia was struck in the Persian Gulf, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC/SEPAH) stated, Trend reports.

According to SEPAH, the tanker was targeted after it failed to heed warnings from the IRGC’s naval forces. The corps emphasized that vessels transiting the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz must comply with Iran’s rules during wartime conditions.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.