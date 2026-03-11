Azerbaijani national injured in Dubai recuperates and returns home

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The treatment of a citizen of Azerbaijan, injured and hospitalized in Dubai during the first days of the military escalation in the Middle East, has been completed, and he was discharged from the hospital today, a source in the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Dubai told Trend.

The source noted that the consulate saw off the citizen and his family member to the airport. He's expected to return to Azerbaijan on a regular flight from Dubai today.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States and Iran over the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the conflict expanded to include various countries in the Middle East.

According to the U.S., at least eight people were killed, and more than 140 were injured.

The conflict also seriously threatened the region's energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Due to security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices on the world market rose sharply, and a number of countries urged their citizens to leave the region.

