U.S. Department of Commerce, USACC announce intent to enter into strategic partnership

WASHINGTON, U.S., March 10. The U.S. Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration and the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC) are announcing an intent to enter into a strategic partnership, Deputy Assistant Secretary at the U.S. Department of Commerce Bill Guidera said, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

He made the remarks during the U.S.-Azerbaijan Trade and Business Conference, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC).

“We're ready to continue our work with the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and to assist companies that are doing business there. The Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration and the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce are announcing an intent to enter into a strategic partnership to increase regional trade and productivity in the South Caucasus region. And that is a big deal. It begins with the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and the government of Azerbaijan,” he said.

Guidera noted that for 30 years, USACC has been working to build a strong relationship with the U.S.

“We think that we are seeing the results of those efforts today in a very significant way. The remarkable summit hosted by President Trump on August 8th was incredibly significant, followed by the visit from Vice President Vance. We look forward to seeing those ties strengthened, and those visits we think are very important evidence of the significance of this relationship,” he said.

Guidera noted that the Department of Commerce, value this relationship, and is going to continue to run its efforts to organize joint programming, which has historically included business delegations and events focused on energy, AI, and regional connectivity.

The USACC Executive Director Natig Bakhishov, for his part, noted that it's a great privilege for the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce to enter into a partnership relationship with the American Chamber of Commerce.

“Thank you very much for your support. Together we're going to be building a stronger U.S.-Azerbaijan and the U.S. regional relationship together,” he added.