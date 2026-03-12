Azerbaijan lifts curtain on latest evacuation efforts from Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The evacuation of citizens of Azerbaijan and other countries from Iran continues, Trend reports.

From February 28 at 8:00 (GMT+4) until March 12 at 10:00 (GMT+4), a total of 2,283 people representing various countries have been evacuated from Iran.

Among those evacuated were 685 citizens of China, 395 citizens of Azerbaijan, 293 citizens of Russia, 174 citizens of Tajikistan, 140 citizens of Pakistan, 68 citizens of Indonesia, 57 citizens of Oman, 44 citizens of Italy, 29 citizens of Iran, 26 citizens of Spain, 25 citizens of Algeria, 18 citizens of Saudi Arabia, 17 citizens of Japan, 16 citizens each from France and Germany, 13 citizens each from Georgia and Nigeria, 12 citizens each from Hungary, Poland and Uzbekistan, 11 citizens each from Switzerland and Mexico, 10 citizens each from Belarus, Bulgaria, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada, 9 citizens of the United Kingdom, and 8 citizens each from Brazil and Kazakhstan.

The list also includes 6 citizens each from the United Arab Emirates, Slovakia, Belgium, and Romania; 5 citizens each from Serbia, the Czech Republic, Afghanistan, Austria, and India; and 4 citizens each from Jordan, Bangladesh, Türkiye, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United States, Finland, and the Netherlands.

In addition, 3 citizens each from Qatar, Philippines, Croatia, Denmark, and Australia were evacuated, along with 2 citizens each from Nepal, Lebanon, Yemen, Kyrgyzstan, Sweden, Sudan, Cyprus, and Slovenia.

At the same time, one citizen each from Tunisia, South Africa, the Maldives, Myanmar, Cuba, Vatican City, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Egypt, and Belize were also evacuated.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to information, the US side suffered losses of 8 dead and more than 140 wounded.

As a result of the conflict, the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transportation have also come under serious risk. Due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have surged sharply, and several countries have urged their citizens to leave the region.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel