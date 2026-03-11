Former IDPs return home to Azerbaijan's Khojaly, Khojavend

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) sent within the framework of the program of Great Return to the liberated territories by the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has reached Girmizi Bazar settlement of Khojavend district, as well as Khanabad village of the Khojaly district, Trend reports.

At this stage, 21 families, 103 people, have been resettled to the village of Khanabad in the Khojaly district, and 20 families, 81 people, to the Girmizi Bazar settlements of Khojavend district.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Currently, more than 50,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, and specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.