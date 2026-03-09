Albania strongly condemns ballistic missile attack against Türkiye - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Prime Minister Edi Rama has reacted after NATO announced that it had shot down another Iranian ballistic missile heading towards Türkiye, Trend reports.

Rama writes that Albania strongly condemns the second such attack and states that it is a worrying act.

The head of government emphasizes that Albania stands firmly with Türkiye and all Allies in defense of NATO's security and unity.

"Albania strongly condemns the Iranian regime's ballistic missile attack against Turkey. The fact that this is the second such attack in recent days is deeply concerning and further highlights the aggressive and destabilizing nature of these actions.

Turkey is a friend and strategic partner of Albania and a valued NATO Ally. The Iranian regime's efforts to spread tension and instability through continued attacks on its neighbors are extremely dangerous. Such actions risk further escalating the situation and pose a serious threat to regional and international security.

Albania appreciates NATO's swift response in defense of the Alliance's territory, airspace and citizens. Albania stands firmly with Turkey and all Allies in defense of the security and unity of our Alliance," Edi Rama wrote on his X page.