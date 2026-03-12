Global Baku Forum reaffirms Azerbaijan's commitment to constructive dialogue - Francisco Gamboa

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The Global Baku Forum underscores Azerbaijan’s dedication to fostering open and constructive dialogue at a time when the international system faces complex challenges, said Francisco Gamboa, First Vice President-elect of Costa Rica, at the opening of the Global Baku Forum on "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition," Trend reports.

“The world is experiencing rising geopolitical tensions, significant economic uncertainty, and a legitimacy crisis affecting multilateral institutions. In this context, the platform provided today by Azerbaijan and the International Nizami Ganjavi Center is invaluable. It is a space where representatives with diverse ideological, political, economic, and geostrategic perspectives can find common ground, build trust, and work toward mutually beneficial solutions,” he added.

Gamboa stressed that diplomacy and respect for international law must always prevail.

He also highlighted Costa Rica’s firm commitment to international law, human rights, international humanitarian law, and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

