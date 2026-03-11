Ex-Latvian President describes Azerbaijan as ‘island’ of security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Azerbaijan is an “island” of civilization and security, former Latvian President Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga said, Trend reports.

She made the statement at a press conference within the framework of the 13th Global Baku Forum, which will be held on March 12-14

“These are very difficult times. They are anxious and challenging times. Azerbaijan can be congratulated on being able to offer a kind of ‘island’ of civilization and security at the present moment,” said the former Latvian president.

According to her, in 2026, events in the world are not developing in the best way, hatred is being reignited, and conflicts are taking place. "Therefore, it is especially important for societies to remain faithful to the values they honor and which allow them to remain peaceful. These are societies in which every citizen is respected and where people can count on their human rights being upheld, on the rule of law, freedom of thought and religion — instead of imposed theocracy or imposed ideology," the former Latvian president said.

aira Vīķe-Freiberga noted that in these very difficult and tense times, the forum will help to put forward ideas that can give hope to ordinary people in any part of the world who are concerned about their future and the future of the planet, as well as show possible courses of action that will help improve the situation.