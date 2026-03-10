Azerbaijan Investment Holding convenes for Supervisory Board meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. A meeting of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding was held under the leadership of Ali Asadov, Prime Minister, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Holding, a source in the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

According to information, the agenda of the meeting included the 2025 activity report of the portfolio companies managed by the holding, key performance indicators and financial results, including total income and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) indicators, an overview of the development prospects of Azerpambig Agrarian Industrial Complex LLC, the application of new regulatory and legal acts adopted on the organization of efficient management of state finances to the portfolio companies of the Holding, and other current issues.

Ruslan Alikhanov, CEO of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding, delivered a comprehensive presentation concerning the issues on the agenda. The members of the Supervisory Board of the Holding, the Chairman of the Board of the Holding, and the Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, Majnun Mammadov, who was invited to the meeting, made speeches on the issues presented at the meeting.

Following the meeting, decisions were made on the issues discussed, taking into account the opinions and proposals of the members of the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding, and the relevant instructions were given to the Board of the Holding.

