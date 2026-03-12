Former Georgian President сalls Global Baku Forum turning point for region’s future

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The future of the region is being discussed at the Global Baku Forum, former Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili told reporters on the sidelines of the 13th Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

“People with extensive and unique experience are gathering here to discuss the processes taking place. Thank you to the Nizami Ganjavi International Center for allowing us to meet with each other at such a turbulent time and discuss the future of both the region and political processes in the world as a whole,” he said.

The Global Baku Forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and is one of the leading international platforms for discussing global political, economic, and humanitarian issues.

Since 2013, the forum has brought together current and former heads of state and government, representatives of international organizations, and the expert community, contributing to the strengthening of international dialogue and cooperation.