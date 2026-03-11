USTDA planning third mission to Azerbaijan in April (Exclusive)

WASHINGTON, U.S., March 11. The U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) is planning third mission to Azerbaijan in April, Carl Kress, USTDA Regional Director, Middle East, North Africa, Europe and Eurasia, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the U.S.-Azerbaijan Trade and Business Conference dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of the United States-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC) in Washington D.C.

Kress noted that the USTDA is excited and actively engaging with Azerbaijan to find ways to support increased commercial ties between the two countries.

"USTDA staff have already visited Azerbaijan twice in the last two months and we are actively planning a third USTDA mission to Azerbaijan in April. The signs are indeed positive for USTDA to bring to bear its early project planning tools and partnership-building activities. USTDA’s core objective is to catalyze the deployment of trusted, world-class American infrastructure to advance the priorities of both the United States and our overseas partners. That means generating new opportunities for U.S. companies to engage in infrastructure projects that are also a focus for Azerbaijan.

In Azerbaijan, we are seeing especially prominent opportunities in the energy and digital infrastructure sectors, and we also want to explore potential projects in expanding transportation connectivity for critical minerals," noted the USTDA regional director.