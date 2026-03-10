Turkmengas bids tender for supply of pipes, equipment, and automation systems
Turkmengas State Concern has invited manufacturers to participate in an open tender for the purchase of material and technical resources, including pipes, general plant and technological equipment, as well as electrical, instrumentation, and automation systems. Eligible companies can submit applications before the specified deadline.
