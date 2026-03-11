For Azerbaijan, European Union is number one trading partner - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. I looked at some economic figures, and this January, 50 percent of our trade turnover was with the European Union. Last year it was a little bit lower, but it really demonstrates that for us, the European Union is the number one trading partner, President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with President of the European Council António Costa, Trend reports.

"And I'm sure that with the new projects, the new investment opportunities, and with investments going in two directions, we are also actively investing in Europe now. Our trade turnover will definitely grow," he added.