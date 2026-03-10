SOCAR strengthening digital transformation with Honeywell partnership - Vishal Mehta

WASHINGTON, U.S., March 10. SOCAR, Azerbaijan’s state oil company, is advancing its digital transformation and automation initiatives in partnership with Honeywell, said Vishal Mehta, Vice President and General Manager – Connected Industrial Solutions at Honeywell, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

Mehta made the remarks during the panel discussion "Techforward: Technology Driving Growth" within the framework of U.S.-Azerbaijan Trade and Business Conference, held to mark the 30th anniversary of the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC).

“Honeywell has been working with Azerbaijan for four decades, opening our first office in Baku in 2005. Our long-standing association covers automation, software, and industrial solutions across refining, chemicals, and building management systems,” Mehta said.

He noted that Honeywell has developed a substantial partnership with SOCAR focused on digital transformation and automation, with many SOCAR plants already operating on Honeywell technologies.

“As part of a five-year partnership, we are implementing digital transformation initiatives across existing SOCAR fields and new assets coming online. This includes asset performance management, operator training simulators, and digital twins — all high-tech automation solutions tailored for the energy sector. Additionally, we are supporting Azerbaijan’s ‘Digital for 2030’ and sustainability goals, including low-carbon energy, natural gas optimization, and carbon capture technologies,” Mehta added.

He emphasized that human capital remains a critical focus. “Beyond traditional engineering and operator skills, it is essential to equip staff to work with data, digital technologies, and AI safely and efficiently. This is a major component of ensuring that technological investments deliver their full potential,” he said.