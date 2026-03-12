Iran sheds light on essential goods imported to its territory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Iran received a shipment of essential goods, including corn, barley, compressed soy, rice, wheat, cooking oil, and other supplies, totaling 92,400 tons on March 10, Trend reports, citing Iran's Customs Administration.

According to information, the imports were carried out to meet the country’s immediate needs. On that day, 44,600 tons of corn, 20,900 tons of barley, 6,600 tons of compressed soy, 5,700 tons of rice, and 5,680 tons of wheat were delivered. Additionally, 5,600 tons of cooking oil, 681 tons of legume products, 585 tons of oilseeds, 476 tons of red meat, 98 tons of sugar, and 4 tons of medicines and medical supplies were imported.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to information, the U.S. side suffered losses of 8 dead and more than 140 wounded.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel