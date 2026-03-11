Turkmenistan introduces concept of its CIS chairmanship for 2026

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 11. Turkmenistan has published the concept of its chairmanship in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) for 2026 along with an action plan for its implementation, Trend reports via the CIS Executive Committee.

The document lays out five crucial priorities for Turkmenistan’s chairmanship, including ensuring peace and security, strengthening economic cooperation and transport connectivity, advancing digital transformation, promoting the environmental agenda, and expanding humanitarian collaboration among CIS member states.

In the political dimension, the concept emphasizes strengthening regional stability and intensifying diplomatic dialogue within the CIS framework.

Economic cooperation and transport connectivity are highlighted among the central areas of activity. Turkmenistan intends to promote initiatives aimed at developing a unified economic and transport space across the CIS, including strengthening transport and logistics links and expanding energy cooperation.

Particular attention will be paid to the development of transregional transport corridors “North-South” and “East-West,” the expansion of multimodal transportation, and the digitalization of transit procedures. The concept also highlights the importance of developing cooperation in the energy sector, including green and renewable energy, as well as creating favorable conditions to boost investment attractiveness and expand e-commerce within the CIS.

Turkmenistan also plans to use its chairmanship to encourage participation in large-scale regional and international infrastructure projects and to support initiatives aimed at improving transport connectivity across the CIS region.

The action plan for implementing the concept features 25 pivotal events lined up for 2026. Seven of them will take place in Turkmenistan.

The Commonwealth of Independent States was established in 1991 after the dissolution of the Soviet Union to promote regional cooperation in political, economic, and humanitarian spheres. The CIS Economic Council coordinates efforts to implement joint economic policies, develop transport and energy networks, and foster trade integration. The CIS chairmanship passed from Tajikistan to Turkmenistan on January 1, 2026.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel