U.S.-Azerbaijan Trade and Business Conference gets underway in Washington D.C. (PHOTO)

WASHINGTON, U.S., March 10. The U.S.-Azerbaijan Trade and Business Conference, hosted by the United States-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC), has kicked off in Washington D.C., Trend’s special correspondent reports.

The theme of the conference is “U.S.-Azerbaijan Trade & Business Agenda: Connecting Markets–Building Future”.

The conference, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Chamber, brings together senior government officials, business leaders, investors, and financial sector representatives to chart the next phase of U.S.-Azerbaijan economic collaboration.

The event will feature a keynote session on strengthening bilateral trade and strategic cooperation, as well as panel sessions on technology driving growth, energy infrastructure, strengthening U.S.-Azerbaijan financial cooperation.

The conference started with welcoming remarks by Natig Bakhishov, USACC Executive Director, opening Remarks by Reza Vaziri, Chairman of the Board of Directors, USACC and Khazar Ibrahim, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United States.

The participants include Elnur Aliyev, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Jeffrey Kessler, Under Secretary for Industry and Security, U.S. Department of Commerce, Orkhan Zeynalov, Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Reggie Singh, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy and Critical Minerals, U.S. Department of State,

Rovshan Najaf, President, SOCAR, Afgan Isayev, Vice President, SOCAR, Kenneth Angell, Managing Director, U.S. Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Carl B. Kress, Regional Director, Middle East, North Africa, Europe and Eurasia, U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), Ruslan Khalilov, CEO, Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).

Moreover, high-ranking representatives of McLarty Associates, Honeywell, NEQSOL Holding, Visa, Bechtel, AECOM, Nobel Energy Americas, U.S. Exim Bank will address the panel discussions.

The event participants will also witness the ceremony of signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and HAIMAKER.AI Inc on Potential Partnership for Developing a Next Generation Digital Platform and Ecosystem in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The document will be signed by Elnur Aliyev, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan and Su Le, CEO & Co-Founder, HAIMAKER.AI Inc.

One of the highlights of the conference will be the Awards Presentation Ceremony for recognition of exceptional corporate and institutional leadership advancing bilateral commerce and economic cooperation.

Since its establishment in 1995, USACC has served as the leading platform fostering commercial, economic, and cultural ties between the United States and Azerbaijan. Over the past three decades, USACC has played a pivotal role in promoting dialogue between the public and private sectors, facilitating trade and business diversification and economic cooperation between the two nations.

Will be updated