Unidentified attack targets container ship near UAE coast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. A container ship was attacked near the coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), causing a small fire on deck, Trend reports.

According to foreign media reports, the vessel was struck by an unknown projectile approximately 35 nautical miles north of Jebel Ali.

The UK Office of Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed that all crew members are safe and there have been no reports of environmental damage.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

Between March 1 and March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to reports, the US side suffered losses of 8 dead and more than 140 wounded.

As a result of the conflict, the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transportation have also come under serious risk. Due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have surged sharply, and several countries have urged their citizens to leave the region.

