Next wave of ex-IDPs reaches Girmizi Bazar settlement in Azerbaijan's Khojavend (PHOTO)

KHOJAVEND, Azerbaijan, March 11. Another group of families has arrived in the Girmizi Bazar settlement of Azerbaijan’s Khojavend district as part of the First State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend's regional correspondent reports.

Families who departed early in the morning have successfully returned to their homeland. On this occasion, the Girmizi Bazar settlement welcomed 20 families comprising 81 people.

Necessary conditions have been created in the settlement for residents to live comfortably. Roads have been improved, while homes and infrastructure have been restored to accommodate returning residents. Former internally displaced persons expressed their gratitude to the country’s leadership for the conditions created for them and honored the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to liberate Azerbaijan’s territories, wishing good health to the veterans.

Following their arrival, the families were presented with the keys to their new homes.

After the welcoming ceremony, specialists from the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) provided the residents with detailed information about the dangers posed by mines and unexploded ordnance. Families were advised to stay away from unfamiliar objects and to inform the relevant authorities if they encounter suspicious items.

Representatives of the Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, employees of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, and other officials attended the key handover ceremony.

The families joyfully accepted the keys and settled into their homes. Former internally displaced persons returning to their native lands expressed deep appreciation for the state care shown to them and for the modern living conditions created in the settlement.