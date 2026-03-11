Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Next wave of ex-IDPs reaches Girmizi Bazar settlement in Azerbaijan's Khojavend (PHOTO)

Society Materials 11 March 2026 14:15 (UTC +04:00)
Next wave of ex-IDPs reaches Girmizi Bazar settlement in Azerbaijan's Khojavend (PHOTO)

KHOJAVEND, Azerbaijan, March 11. Another group of families has arrived in the Girmizi Bazar settlement of Azerbaijan’s Khojavend district as part of the First State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend's regional correspondent reports.

Families who departed early in the morning have successfully returned to their homeland. On this occasion, the Girmizi Bazar settlement welcomed 20 families comprising 81 people.

Necessary conditions have been created in the settlement for residents to live comfortably. Roads have been improved, while homes and infrastructure have been restored to accommodate returning residents. Former internally displaced persons expressed their gratitude to the country’s leadership for the conditions created for them and honored the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to liberate Azerbaijan’s territories, wishing good health to the veterans.

Following their arrival, the families were presented with the keys to their new homes.

After the welcoming ceremony, specialists from the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) provided the residents with detailed information about the dangers posed by mines and unexploded ordnance. Families were advised to stay away from unfamiliar objects and to inform the relevant authorities if they encounter suspicious items.

Representatives of the Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, employees of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, and other officials attended the key handover ceremony.

The families joyfully accepted the keys and settled into their homes. Former internally displaced persons returning to their native lands expressed deep appreciation for the state care shown to them and for the modern living conditions created in the settlement.

Residents respectfully commemorated the cherished memory of the heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives to liberate the country’s territories and prayed for mercy upon them. Additionally, they wished long life and good health to the veterans who demonstrated courage in the battles.

The residents emphasized that the revival of the liberated territories has been made possible thanks to these sacrifices and noted that the new life beginning in the Girmizi Bazar settlement today is also a result of the victory entrusted to them by the martyrs and veterans.

