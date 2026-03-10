Azerbaijan launching electricity supply initiative for several settlements in its Khojaly
The wheels are turning as efforts kick off to bring electricity to eight settlements in Khojali district. The project aims to completely revamp the electricity networks with enhanced systems to guarantee a steady supply. Azerishig OJSC is gearing up and is currently in the thick of choosing a contractor.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy