Leave your travel plans to Yelo App!

The long March holidays are coming, which means it’s time to travel! However, gathering documents and finding insurance before every trip can be a time-consuming process. Yelo Bank has packed all your travel preparations into a single app—now you can handle all your essentials directly in Yelo App.



Travel Insurance – Fully online in just a few clicks!



To stay protected from unexpected situations during your journey, you can obtain travel insurance completely online via Yelo App. This insurance package covers everything from medical expenses to flight delays. Just focus on your trip and let Yelo handle the rest.



Embassy Reference: Order it and have it delivered to your door!



Ordering a bank reference—one of the most important steps in the visa process—is also online. You can order the account reference required by embassies directly through Yelo App. The requested document will be delivered to your address by courier within just 1 business day. No more waiting in lines—spend your time packing your bags instead.



Yelo App is with you 24/7 to ensure every trip goes smoothly! Download our bright app now to benefit from a wide range of banking services in a fully digital format. Download now: https://ylb.az/seyahetsigortasi.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



