Former Norwegian PM calls for UN overhaul to address Int'l disorder

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The UN and the UN Security Council need to be reorganized, the former Norwegian Prime Minister Kjell Magne Bondevik said during the 13th Global Baku Forum on "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition,'' Trend reports.

“We are facing a new international order, or rather chaos on the international arena at the moment. We now have international disorder. There is no longer an international order. That is the situation. And it is very dangerous. After World War II, we created a new international order, created the UN and several of its organizations,” he said.

The ex-Prime Minister of Norway noted that the United Nations has now weakened: "Creating a new sustainable international order is the main task today. I believe that regional organizations will play a more significant role in the future. Regional, not global, especially in security matters. We need to be prepared for a smaller but, I hope, more effective UN in the future."

According to him, sustainable development, a new international order, and a fair balance of power require the reorganization of the UN and the UN Security Council.

The balance of power in the UN Security Council is completely unfair. It is outdated. Think about it. Africa does not have a permanent seat on the UN Security Council. Latin America does not have a permanent seat. The Arab world does not have a permanent seat. Meanwhile, we have two permanent members from Western Europe. What is this? This is not a balance of power; it is an imbalance. Consequently, the composition of the Security Council is outdated. A new structure must be created," Magne Bondevik said.