Iran threatens to block oil transit for U.S. and Israel through Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Iran won't allow even one liter of oil to pass through the Strait of Hormuz for the U.S., Israel, and their allies, the spokesperson of the Khatam Al-Anbiya Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, said in his video address, Trend reports.

According to him, if any ship tries to transport oil to the U.S., Israel, and their allies, it will be shot down by the Iranian armed forces. Since the Iranian armed forces control all initiatives in the Strait of Hormuz, there is no need for them to block the strait.

An Iranian military official stated that the U.S. and Israel are responsible for the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Zolfaghari emphasized that due to the U.S. and Israel carrying out military airstrikes against Iran, the price of 1 barrel of oil on the world market will rise to $200.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States and Iran over the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the conflict expanded to include various countries in the Middle East.