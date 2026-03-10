U.S. EXIM Bank has seen a lot of success in Azerbaijan market - Benjamin Todd

WASHINGTON, U.S., March 10. U.S. EXIM Bank has seen a lot of success in the Azerbaijan market, and it only sees better things to come, said the Vice President of the U.S. EXIM Bank Benjamin Todd, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

He made the remarks during the U.S.-Azerbaijan Trade and Business Conference, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC) in Washington D.C.

“EXIM Bank can finance things either long-term or we can do a lot of short-term trade finance, both of which we've done quite a bit in Azerbaijan. In fact, we have about $630 million in current credit exposure, and we have plenty of headroom to grow. The bank globally has about $40 billion in exposure, actually $45 billion now, of which we have about $135 billion to lend. Hopefully that will be increasing this year depending on reauthorization,” he said.

Todd noted that EXIM Bank is always looking for new opportunities surrounding all sorts of varieties of sectors.

“Our chairman has a vision for the bank, and he's really focused in on three sectors, which I think Azerbaijan is very primed to take advantage of. One of them is energy dominance and supporting the hydrocarbon sector. We want to be at the nexus of energy, secure supply chains, which includes critical minerals.

We have really expanded capabilities and flexibilities in supporting critical minerals. And then lastly, industry is the future, which is mostly AI as well as space and other high-tech types of exports,” he added.