Ex-Austrian chancellor depicts complex legal situation and rising threats in Middle East

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The legal situation in the Middle East is complex, but threats are increasing, Former Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz said at the panel titled "Global security and balance of power: respect for international law—new issues, new challenges" within the framework of the 13th Global Baku Forum today, Trend reports.

"There is also cooperation within the European Union, and this is very logical. Therefore, in addition to the need for a strong NATO, there is also a need for strong cooperation within Europe. Even Austria, despite being a neutral country, is part of this cooperation," he explained.

According to the former chancellor, the situation in the Middle East is legally tangled, and those who speak out against the attacks are likely on solid legal ground.

"At the same time, I witnessed the events of October 7 in Israel, and I understand what it means for a country with a population of nine million to see and feel thousands of people killed in one day and hundreds of people taken hostage. This also shows how great a threat hybrid attacks by terrorist groups can be.

I hope that this war will end soon. I am quite optimistic, and it may take a few days or at most a week, but not much longer. However, the situation will still remain complex," Kurz noted

He pointed out that if the UN wants to stay relevant, it needs to look over the current international order and reconsider what the appropriate response to terrorism, hybrid warfare, and terrorist organizations will be moving forward.

