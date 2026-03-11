Uzbekistan sets higher export target for chemical industry

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 11. Uzbekistan aims to increase exports of chemical industry products to $720 million in 2026, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek President.

It was announced during a presentation to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the progress of major investment projects and the commissioning of new production capacities in the sector.

During the presentation, the need was emphasized to expand production of mineral fertilizers in order to meet the planned agricultural output. In particular, nitrogen fertilizer production is expected to reach 1.12 million tons, phosphate fertilizers -135,000 tons, and potash fertilizers - 222,000 tons.

It was noted that in 2026 the industry and regional authorities plan to attract $2.5 billion in investments within the framework of 133 projects with a total value of $9.5 billion.

In particular, under 24 strategic projects in the chemical sector and across the regions, it is planned to utilize $1.3 billion in investments and launch seven new production facilities.

The progress of several key projects was critically reviewed, including the expansion of production at the Kungrad Soda Plant, the launch of mineral fertilizer production at Samarkandkimyo, and the increase of capacity at the Dehkanabad Potash Plant.

Delays in the implementation of these projects were described as unacceptable, and responsible officials were instructed to work jointly with investors to ensure their accelerated completion.