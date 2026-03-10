Kazakhstan reports progress on development of its Rozhkovskoye gas field
Photo: KazMunayGas
As of now, the construction and installation work on all active wells has wrapped up at the Rozhkovskoye gas condensate field in Kazakhstan.
