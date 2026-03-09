Uzbekistan, Finland push for closer economic partnership

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 9. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov held a meeting with Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen to discuss expanding economic and investment cooperation, the Uzbek FM wrote on his X page, Trend reports

“We discussed the positive dynamics and promising prospects of Uzbekistan-Finland cooperation, with particular emphasis on expanding economic and investment partnerships,” Saidov wrote.

According to him, the sides also shared their thoughts on regional developments and highlighted the need to keep in sync within international organizations.

“The bilateral agenda is rich and forward-looking, with many joint initiatives and upcoming events aimed at further strengthening our partnership,” he noted.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Finland has increased more than fivefold over the past seven years, reflecting the steady expansion of economic ties between the two countries.

