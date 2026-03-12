Kazakhstan, U.S.-based Cove Kaz Capital discuss co-op in mining sector

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 12. Kazakhstan and U.S.-based Cove Kaz Capital Group LLC discussed prospects for cooperation and the implementation of joint investment projects in the mining sector, Trend reports via the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Construction.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Minister of Industry and Construction, Yersayin Nagaspayev, and the CEO of Cove Kaz Capital Group LLC, Dominic Heaton. Chairman of the Management Board of Tau-Ken Samruk National Mining Company of Kazakhstan, Nariman Absametov, also took part in the talks.

The sides reviewed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the mining industry. The participants highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership between Kazakhstan and the U.S. and the contribution of American companies to the development of Kazakhstan’s economy.

Particular attention was paid to the implementation of joint investment initiatives and opportunities to expand cooperation in the sector.

In November 2025, Tau-Ken Samruk and Cove Capital signed an agreement to jointly develop the Severniy Katpar and Verkhneye Kairakty deposits in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda Region, considered among the world’s largest.

Under the agreement, the investor plans to invest $1.1 billion in the construction of two processing plants and a metallurgical facility, with around 1,000 jobs expected to be created once the project reaches full capacity, prioritizing local employment. The agreement also considers processing raw materials domestically, prohibiting the export of raw ore and semi-finished products.