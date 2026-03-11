Azerbaijan set to adopt new state standard for precious metals and stones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. A new state standard for precious metals and stones will be adopted in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via AZSTAND.

This initiative was discussed during the latest meeting of the Technical Committee on Standardization for Precious Metals and Precious Stones (AZSTAND TK/36), held at the Consumer Goods Expertise Center (CGE), part of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of Azerbaijan.

The session included a presentation on AZSTAND TK/36’s activities for 2025, a review of completed tasks, and a discussion on proposed structural changes to the committee’s composition. Additionally, a new member and an executive secretary were elected during the meeting.

Committee members also engaged in a comprehensive discussion on the key priorities for the current year’s action plan and the status of planned initiatives.

A significant outcome of the meeting was the decision to adopt the state standard EN 12472, which pertains to the "Accelerated Wear and Corrosion Simulation Method for Detecting Nickel Release from Coated Products."

The Technical Committee on Standardization "Precious Metals and Precious Stones" was established by the Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization (AZSTAND) to develop and implement state, primary, international, regional, and interstate standards in the field of precious metals and stones, while also ensuring the active participation of relevant stakeholders.

