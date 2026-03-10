Azerbaijan tallies latest figures on number of evacuated persons from Iran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The evacuation of citizens of both Azerbaijan and other countries from Iran continues, Trend reports.

From 08:00 (GMT +4) on February 28 to 10:00 on March 10, a total of 2,097 people were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan.

Thus, 620 Chinese, 365 Azerbaijani, 292 Russian, 174 Tajik, 137 Pakistani, 57 Omani, 44 Italian, 32 Indonesian, 29 Iranian, 26 Spanish, 18 Saudi Arabian, 17 Japanese, 16 French, 16 German, 13 Georgian, 12 Uzbek, 12 Hungarian, 12 Polish, 11 Mexican, 10 Nigerian, 10 Belarus, 10 Bulgarian, 10 Congolese, nine UK, eight Brazilian, eight Kazakh, eight Canadian, six UAE, six Slovak, six Belgian, six Romanian, five Serbian, five Afghan, five Czech, five Swiss, five Australian, four Bahraini, four Jordan, four Sri Lankan, four Ukrainian, four Turkish, four Kuwaiti, four Bangladeshi, three Philippines, three Qataris, three Finnish, three Croatian, two Nepalese, two Lebanese, two Yemeni, two Kyrgyz, two Sudanese, two Indian, two Swedish, two U.S., two Slovenian, and two Cypriot citizens were evacuated.

At the same time, one foreign national from Tunisia, South Africa, Maldives, Myanmar, Cuba, Vatican City, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Egypt, Belize, and Australia each was evacuated.

