Azerbaijan and UK brainstorm growing military escalation in Middle East

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has discussed the growing military escalation in the Middle East during a phone conversation with the UK Minister of State for Europe, North America, and Overseas Territories Stephen Doughty, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The UK side expressed serious concern about Iran's drone attack on Azerbaijan and stressed that the threat to the country's civilian infrastructure and the security of its population is unacceptable.

Bayramov noted that such actions serve to further increase tensions in the region," the ministry said.

The Azerbaijani minister emphasized that all requisite actions are currently underway to guarantee the nation's security.



The dialogue encompassed a discussion of perspectives on matters listed on the agenda between Azerbaijan and the UK, addressing both bilateral and regional collaboration topics.

