Uzbekistan’s air traffic increases more than sixfold since 2000
There has been tremendous expansion in Uzbekistan's aviation industry throughout the last 20 years, with the number of passengers traveling by air having increased by a factor of six since the year 2000.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy