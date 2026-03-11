Azerbaijan dispatches next batch of Russian grain to Armenia (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The next grain shipment from Russia to Armenia is being carried out via transit through Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Grain consisting of 11 wagons with a total weight of 1,023 tons (770 net tons) will be sent from Bilajari station to Boyuk Kasik station today.

So far, more than 22,000 tons (320 wagons) of grain, as well as 610 tons (nine wagons) of fertilizer, have been sent from Russia to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.

The previous shipment along this route took place on March 9, when a freight train of seven wagons carrying 488 tons of Russian grain was dispatched to Armenia via Azerbaijan.

On February 4, a freight train of eight wagons carrying 560 tons of Russian grain was dispatched to Armenia via Azerbaijan.

