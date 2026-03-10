Azerbaijan discloses number of its evacuated citizens from UAE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Another 195 Azerbaijani citizens who remained in Abu Dhabi and Dubai cities, UAE, due to the war situation in the Middle East, have been evacuated on the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The ministry said that over the past few days, as a result of the relevant efforts of Azerbaijani Embassy in the UAE and Azerbaijani Consulate General in Dubai, a list of Azerbaijani citizens intending to return to their homeland has been drawn up.

Then, the citizens were taken to Oman Airport by special buses allocated by our diplomatic missions, with the coordination of our Embassy in Oman, and were sent to Azerbaijan by a special flight of Azerbaijan Airlines.

Besides, one Turkish citizen and two foreign citizens with residence permits in Azerbaijan are returning to the country with the mentioned flight.

"We are closely monitoring the situation in the region, and the safety of our citizens is one of the priorities," the ministry added.

