France opens new visa application center in Tashkent

Photo: The Embassy of France in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 12. France has officially opened a new visa application center in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, to handle all submissions for travel to the country, Trend reports via the French Embassy in Uzbekistan.

The ceremony was attended by the ambassador of France to Uzbekistan, who inaugurated the facility.

From now on, all visa applications and document submissions will be processed exclusively through the TLSContact Center, aiming to ensure higher-quality service for applicants.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan has been experiencing a steady uptick in tourist arrivals from France, with approximately 27,500 French visitors noted from January through October 2025, marking a nearly 27% increase compared to the previous year, including around 25,200 tourists traveling for leisure.

