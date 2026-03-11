Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
ExxonMobil's former VP highlights Azerbaijan's crucial role in pluralistic world

Society Materials 11 March 2026 17:10 (UTC +04:00)
ExxonMobil's former VP highlights Azerbaijan's crucial role in pluralistic world

Alyona Pavlenko
Alyona Pavlenko
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Azerbaijan can play an important role within a pluralistic approach, former vice president of ExxonMobil, Jean Baderschneider, said at a press conference within the framework of the 13th Global Baku Forum, which will be held on March 12-14, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan can play a crucial role—within the framework of a more pluralistic approach and a flexible system of cooperation—by helping to form coalitions of countries ready to act in the current situation in the coming days," Baderschneider noted.

According to her, the forum participants will hear crucial discussions about the future.

